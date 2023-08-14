Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take on ‘strategic opportunity’ moving ahead

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly made a ‘clever’ move after having to suffer multiple business fails in the past month.

In a bid to redeem themselves in the industry and finding new business ventures, the couple acquired the rights to Carley Fortune’s hit romantic novel, Meet Me At The Lake, to turn it into a Netflix movie.

Mark Boardman, entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, told Newsweek in an interview that the project as presented itself as a “strategic opportunity” for Prince Harry and Meghan.

“Adapting a proven winner to the screen can be a clever move, potentially allowing the couple to resonate with audiences in a genre that has already captivated readers,” he remarked.

“Securing rights to any book would be a challenge for anyone but Meghan and Harry would have to have really pitched the value they can bring and offer a twist as to why potentially their hands would be capable of doing the book justice.”

The screen adaptation of the book echoes many of the themes that the Sussexes have publicly talked about, especially given their experiences with the Royal Family.

The story of the book revolves around themes of childhood trauma over losing a parent in a car crash, mental health and post-natal depression.



Boardman was of the view, that there since the story “holds intriguing parallels” to the couple’s own love story, there is a change that they would add their “own twist” to the plot.

He added that the narrative could serve as a “reflection of their personal journey, offering a unique lens into their shared experiences.”

And this was only made possible since they bought the rights of the book, so they could “infuse their distinct creative vision into the project.”