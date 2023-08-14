Julia Roberts pays sweet tribute to late mom Betty on birthday

Julia Roberts is paying delightful tribute to her beloved late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus.



The Pretty Woman star, 55, in a heartwarming post penned a hearty note for her late mother alongside a picture of her taken from quite low angle, featuring actress’ colourful bracelet decorated with beads that spelled “Betty.”

With the photo, Roberts posted a simple caption. “My Mothers Birthday [sic],” she wrote. “Miss you everyday.”

Bredemus, who was the head of a drama school in Roberts' home state of Georgia, died of lung cancer in 2015. She was 80 years old.

When the actress was voted People magazine’s World's Most Beautiful Woman for the sixth time in 2017, she opened up about her late mother and what she taught her about motherhood.



“My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own," Roberts told the outlet at the time. "My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house."

She added: “She never showed the strain of it."

The Oscar winner, who has son Henry Daniel Moder, 16, and 18-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter with husband Danny Moder, went on to explain that she sought guidance from Bredemus when her children were toddlers.

“I was like, ‘Mom, how did you do this?’” Roberts recalled.

“Instead of saying, ‘Well, you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,’ she goes, ‘It’s called daycare, honey,’” Roberts shared. “And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn’t tell me some sage, bulls--- story about what it’s like to be a great mother.”

The Ticket to Paradise star disclosed in the same interview that she still thinks about her mom “all the time.”

“The kids talk about her a lot,” Roberts said. “It’s funny because her name was Betty and I feel like lately, she just crosses my mind, and I’ll turn and I see something that says ‘Betty,’ just unexpectedly.”