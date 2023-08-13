Lottie Moss pulls back curtain on 'abusive' modeling industry

File Footage

Lottie Moss pulled back the curtain on the dark side of modeling as she shared that she felt "very much controlled" during her time in industry.



The 25-year-old, who is the younger-half sister of supermodel Kate Moss, laid bare the struggles of the modeling industry and why she dropped out of it in order to pursue OnlyFans.

She said that she faced pressures to maintain a certain size and public image, which came with a struggle of its own as the model was forced into a mental spiral.

"I always had to be a certain way, with a certain waist size and hip size. I had a personal trainer and nutrition meetings. I wasn’t allowed to do things to my hair that weren’t approved by the team. I wasn’t allowed to date certain people."

As a result, Moss revealed that she turned to drugs and alcohol to deal with the pain.

"My life was very much controlled. I’d go to these fashion shoots and I’d be crying beforehand, then I’d do it and pretend I was happy. I didn’t know how depressed I was, because I’d pushed it so far down and covered it up with substances and alcohol."

The model added that when she did decide to quit, she felt "lost" over what the next steps in her career looked like.

“When I quit modelling in 2021, I had no agency telling me what to do. When you have that from such a young age, you’re then like: ‘What the f**k do I do now?’ I was so lost and I started going down a really bad path and hanging out with some really bad people," she said.

"I look back at that person and feel so sorry for her. It got to the point where my best friend said: 'This is breaking my heart. You need help.' I went to rehab, and it was what I needed."