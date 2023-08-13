Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian steps out with a super expensive handbag

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her wealth while out with her daughter Penelope Disick in Malibu over the weekend.

The Kardashians star who is awaiting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47 caught the attention of millions of her fans by carrying an expensive handbag in her latest outing.

The 44-year-old expectant mother personality donned a figure-hugging long-sleeved red dress also teamed up her look with gorgeous black sunglasses.

The POOSH founder teamed her look with a pair of black leather combat boots.

For her part, Disick donned blue denim overalls over a short-sleeved white shirt.

Kourtney, who revealed her fourth pregnancy in June, went makeup-free underneath her shades.

Showing off her wealth, Kardashian held her belongings in a coveted black Hermès purse, which has become a status symbol.

Kardashian shares her three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The superstar revealed to the world that she is expecting during a Blink-182 concert as she stood in the audience holding a sign that read: 'TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.'



