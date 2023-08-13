Ashley Judd updates fans on 'stunning recovery' amid leg injury

Ashley Judd reflects on her "stunning recovery" following a catastrophic leg injury in February 2021.



On Saturday, the 55-year-old Double Jeopardy star tweeted many images shot in Switzerland showing her touring the Alps and experiencing some breathtaking sights – now two and a half years after she fractured her leg in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Walking. Switzerland. After 5 breaks in right leg, a paralyzed foot, possible amputation, all while hemorrhaging, my leg and I have come far in 2.5 years since my accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo," Judd wrote to her fans.

"We came far up these Alps, for the sheer joy of it, confidently. Ongoing gratitude of profound proportions to the Congolese who saved me, and the surgeons, neurologist, and physical therapist who set me up for this stunning recovery. How are you celebrating your blessings?"



Judd's Instagram carousel featured shots of the bright blue sky, butterflies, trekking sticks, waterfalls, and other scenic views from her time in the outdoors.

Judd earlier disclosed that in February 2021, she tripped over a tree and shattered her leg in many places, requiring an eight-hour operation in a South African hospital. She was in intense physical rehabilitation for months.

Judd was travelling to an African country at the time to conduct a study on the imperilled ape species, the Bonobos.

"My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies," she wrote. "We have come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."