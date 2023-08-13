'Heartbroken' Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii restaurant charred by Maui wildfires

file footage

Mick Fleetwood revealed that his restaurant in Hawaii has fallen prey to the deadly Maui wildfires.



The Fleetwood Mac drummer took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news, as he expressed solidarity with the victims of the fire.

“MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decade,” he wrote on social media Friday. “This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss.”

He continued: “Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.



“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI.”

“We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come,” the musician concluded signing off with his name.

The rock band’s Stevie Nicks also offered her two cents on the ongoing tragedy, writing on Instagram, “There was no way to know that this amazing town that had survived so much for so long would burn down and disappear into the history books, leaving so much sadness, destruction, and death behind it in its wake.

“The Lahaina that we knew~ The Lahaina that in many ways connect Fleetwood Mac and our music to the world, is gone,” she went on. “But my memories of everything that happened to me there is clear as a bell,” she said.

As per CBS News, the current Maui fires have killed dozens of people, and destroyed over 1,000 homes, business, and other properties.

It has become Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster since a tsunami in the ‘60s.