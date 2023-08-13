King Charles extends sympathy and prayers amid 'Catastrophic' Hawaii wildfires

King Charles has extended his compassion and prayers to those grappling with the devastating Hawaii wildfires, in a message addressed to President Joe Biden and subsequently shared on the Royal Family's official website.



The monarch's poignant message encapsulates the empathy felt across the globe for the affected communities.

Expressing his deep concern, Charles began the message by conveying his and Queen Camilla's profound shock upon learning about the "catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawaii."

The gravity of the situation is evident in his words, as he acknowledges the enormity of the disaster and the overwhelming distress experienced by those who have borne the brunt of its impact.

In his message, the monarch's sentiments hold a deep resonance, encompassing not only the empathy for those who tragically lost their lives but also for those who are grappling with the uncertainty of missing loved ones and the devastation of their homes.

"As the recovery effort continues, my special thoughts are with the extraordinarily brave emergency responders and Maui residents who are providing their support and assistance," the King concluded.

