Stephen King calls Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie’s THIS movie ‘Cult Classic’

File Footage

Stephen King has got a "cult classic" favourite for himself.



According to Stephen King, Babylon by filmmaker Damien Chazelle could be "acclaimed as a classic" in 20 years.

The horror author offered his opinion on the "utterly brilliant" 2022 film starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in a post on X (commonly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

"Maybe this says more about me than the film, but I thought BABYLON was utterly brilliant―extravagant, over the top, hilarious, thought-provoking," King wrote.

"Might be one of those movies that reviews badly and is acclaimed as a classic in 20 years."

In a post made later, King added, "Sort of like THE SHINING."

When it debuted in 1980, Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's book The Shining was met with ambivalent reviews.

However, it has since been rated as one of the greatest horror films ever made. Even more so, The Shining was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2018.

A story about 1920s Hollywood called Babylon currently has 57% reviewers score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The review aggregation site claims that the film’s "overwhelming muchness is exhausting," but adds that "its well-acted, well-crafted glitz and glamour can often be an effective distraction."

King's Babylon prediction was echoed by Philip Shea, senior editor at the legal news website Law360, who described the film as an "impending cult classic."

"Its flaws also make it more endearing, in a strange way," Shea wrote on X, getting an agreeing reply from King, who said, "I say, ‘Yes, sir’".