Elsa Pataky’s hilarious dig at husband Chris Hemsworth on turning 40: Photo

Elsa Pataky has recently taken a hilarious dig at her husband and actor Chris Hemsworth on turning 40 on Friday.



“That’s exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love,” joked Elsa as she shared selfie on Instagram, that showed Chris looking scared and covering his mouth.

Elsa, however, wrote, “Don’t worry, it’s gonna be OK! I’ll be here for you [to] hold your hand.”

In the end, the 47-year-old added, ““And [I’ll] give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!”

Meanwhile, last month, Chris celebrated Elsa’s birthday by uploading loving images of the couple and birthday desserts on IG.



The couple, who tied the knot in December 2010, have never shied away to show affection to each other on social media.

However, they had gone through rough patches in the initial days of their marriage.

A source told US Weekly, “It was really hard in the beginning. The kids were still in diapers and Chris’ career was taking off — he was working nonstop.”

“Now that the kids are getting older and becoming more self-sufficient, Chris and Elsa are closer than ever and love to have fun and explore new things together,” added the source.