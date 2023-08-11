 Timothy Olyphant on losing Captain Kirk role to Chris Pine in Star Trek reboot

Timothy Olyphant gets candid about losing Captain Kirk role in J.J. Abrams 2009 reboot, Star Trek on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
Recalling his audition for Star Trek, Timothy told the host Josh Horowitz, “I went in and auditioned, not for Captain Kirk, but I remember reading with J.J. Abrams and he's just a lovely, lovely guy. And just a lovely, lovely audition process.”
Timothy revealed, “Somewhere in there, I think I was auditioning for Doc, he's like, ‘I already got a guy for Doc, so I don't need you for that, but I don't have a Kirk’.”
The next moment, the Scream 2 actor shared, “Somewhere along the line they’re like, I got a guy.”
Timothy noted, “I think it was one of those things where it's like, he might have been prepared to hire me, but they wanted somebody younger.”
“He was having a hard time finding somebody younger and somewhere along the line, J.J. called and said, ‘I found a guy younger who's really good’,” stated the Hitman actor.
Meanwhile, it was Chris Pine who portrayed the role of Captain Kirk in the 2009 reboot.
Timothy, however, opened up that he had no grudge against J.J or Chris, adding, “I have, since then, met Chris Pine and I am a huge fan of him both on and off screen. He is a good dude.”
“Chris is one of those guys who makes it look simple and easy.”
Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu
The current Maui fire has reportedly killed over 80 people and destroyed hundreds of properties
Travis Scott's tropical retreat with Tianna Lynnm coincides with Kylie Jenner's birthday bash
Robbie Robertson passed away earlier this week after battling a long illness
Brody Jenner welcomed his first child with Tia Blanco earlier this week
Joseph Quinn and Alicia Davis sparked romance rumors last year