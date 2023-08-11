Timothy Olyphant on losing Captain Kirk role to Chris Pine in Star Trek reboot

Timothy Olyphant gets candid about losing Captain Kirk role in J.J. Abrams 2009 reboot, Star Trek on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.



Recalling his audition for Star Trek, Timothy told the host Josh Horowitz, “I went in and auditioned, not for Captain Kirk, but I remember reading with J.J. Abrams and he's just a lovely, lovely guy. And just a lovely, lovely audition process.”

Timothy revealed, “Somewhere in there, I think I was auditioning for Doc, he's like, ‘I already got a guy for Doc, so I don't need you for that, but I don't have a Kirk’.”

The next moment, the Scream 2 actor shared, “Somewhere along the line they’re like, I got a guy.”

Timothy noted, “I think it was one of those things where it's like, he might have been prepared to hire me, but they wanted somebody younger.”

“He was having a hard time finding somebody younger and somewhere along the line, J.J. called and said, ‘I found a guy younger who's really good’,” stated the Hitman actor.

Meanwhile, it was Chris Pine who portrayed the role of Captain Kirk in the 2009 reboot.

Timothy, however, opened up that he had no grudge against J.J or Chris, adding, “I have, since then, met Chris Pine and I am a huge fan of him both on and off screen. He is a good dude.”

“Chris is one of those guys who makes it look simple and easy.”