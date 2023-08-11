Oprah Winfrey orchestrates secret birthday surprise for Prince Harry - Inside details

Prince Harry has undoubtedly received his fair share of remarkable birthday gifts throughout the years.

It seems that Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of the Duke, went above and beyond to present him with an extravagantly thoughtful gesture on one occasion.

In a conversation on the reality TV program Stars on Mars, the renowned Iron Chef personality, Cat Cora, shared an intriguing insight.

She revealed that Oprah Winfrey once tapped her culinary skills to curate an exceptional meal for Prince Harry on his birthday.

Cat Cora recounted the unusual encounter to none other than professional cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Detailing the memorable interaction, Cora narrated how Oprah's call unexpectedly interrupted her routine.

According to her account, Oprah conveyed a specific request: "Cat, it's Harry's birthday and I need you to cook for them."

This unexpected culinary undertaking, orchestrated by Oprah herself, sheds light on the lengths to which she went to make Prince Harry's birthday truly extraordinary.

While Cat Cora remained tight-lipped about the specific culinary delights she she did unveil some heartwarming insights into her relationship with the couple.

Cora painted a picture of camaraderie, dubbing them as "buddies" and emphatically describing them as "really nice."

Delving further into her royal connections, Cora expressed her genuine affection for the late Queen, weaving an endearing narrative.

In conversation with Lance Armstrong, she fondly characterized the monarch as "sweet," hinting at a personal admiration for the royal figure.



