Katharine McPhee SUDDENLY Leaves Tour Early, Here’s why

Katharine McPhee SUDDENLY Leaves Tour Early

Katharine McPhee just faced a “horrible tragedy” in her family.



To handle a "horrible tragedy," Katharine McPhee is hurriedly returning home. The 39-year-old singer had to shorten her time on the road with her husband David Foster for their Hitman tour.

On Friday morning, McPhee posted a message on Instagram to her Jakarta, Indonesia, followers saying, "It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run."

Without going into specifics, McPhee stated, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

McPhee expressed regret for having to quit the tour and said he will come back "one day" to perform for the Asian fans.

According to the statement, Foster, 73, will play the last two gigs of the tour.



McPhee and Foster received a lot of support from their well-known pals in the comments.

Amanda Kloots supported, "Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys."

Foster's ex-wife, Linda Thompson, commented, "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK"

Nicole Scherzinger joined, "Sending my love and prayers for your family."

McPhee and Foster parent 2-year-old son Rennie. It's unknown if the little boy was travelling with his parents on their tour or not.