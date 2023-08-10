Riley Keough says Lisa Marie Presley didn’t have ‘real’ love and friends in her life

Riley Keough got candid about her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and the struggles she faced in her lifetime in a detailed interview with Vanity Fair.

Lisa Marie, who was the only child of legendary singer Elvis Presley, passed away in January this year after suffering from obstructions in her small bowels due to a bariatric surgery she had years ago.

“I think it would take hours and hours to summarise her, but she was really one of a kind,” the Daisy Jones & the Six star told the outlet and describing her as ‘one of a kind’.

“She was just so unapologetically herself in every circumstance, and so strong.”

Riley also touched up on how coming from a famous family had its consequences and she saw her mother come face to face with people, who only wanted to take advantage of her.

She shared that while Lisa Marie “definitely had some great friends and relationships” during her lifetime but Riley added that she doesn’t think her mother had real friends.

“The life she had was not easy, and the treachery she endured and the lack of real love and real friends,” Riley described. “People were just coming for her since she was born—wanting something from her and not being totally authentic.”

Having experienced such things, the War Pony director shared that Lisa Marie had to “develop very thick skin.”

She added, “She was a very powerful presence and extremely loving and extremely loyal and sort of a lioness—a fierce woman, and a really wonderful mother. I think that would be my summary because I’m her daughter. She was the best mom.”

Following the death of her mother, Riley, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie, was named the sole-owner of the Graceland estate after a legal dispute with grandmother Priscilla, who originally filed the petition.

However, the family does not seem to have bad blood anymore as they reached a settlement in May.