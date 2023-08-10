Sydney Sweeney reveals she wrote 'complicated' script during lockdown

Sydney Sweeney adds title of a screenwriter to her name

Sydney Sweeney discovered a screenwriter in her during the numbered days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

In an interview with Variety, the Euphoria star revealed she got the wires of her brain rolling during quarantine by writing a screenplay.

However, it might not be making its way to the big screen anytime soon as the actress confessed it was a “little too complicated for people to wrap their heads around.”

Sweeney shared, “It was cool and it was beautiful and it was bittersweet, but I look at it now as just a really cool exercise that I had for myself.”

The White Lotus star already has many renowned credits to her name at only 25 years old. Most recently, she is set to make her production debut with her upcoming romantic comedy with Glen Powell, Anyone But You.

It is her constant strive to defy the expectations there are from a basic Hollywood actress and find “power in my femininity” that Sweeney often finds herself attempting to do many things at once.

“I use my brain, and I use everything that I’m learning every single day in this industry as my power,” she said. “Knowledge is everything…I really enjoy being in a room with men in suits and kind of shocking them.”

In a separate interview with Indie Wire, the actress opened up about being offered roles that border on type-cast and her constant quest to seek out unconventional roles.

“It definitely feels like people are paying attention and I like to find projects and characters that put people on their toes and don’t really expect to see from me. That’s what makes it exciting,” she said of her character in the film Reality.

“We all have good and bad and right and wrong choices in us, and good thoughts and bad thoughts and highs and lows. So I want to find all of those complexities that make a human. And especially a woman, we have so many layers to us,” Sweeney added.