Melle Mel gets roasted for Eminem diss track: 'Worst music of 2023'

Melle Mel and Eminem’s feud keeps dragging on, one diss track at a time.

Mel has been on the radar of the rapper after he credited Eminem’s hip-hop status to his white privilege back in March.

The unwarranted remark did not go unnoticed by the Rap God singer, who conjured a poetic reply to Mel in his latest track with Ez Mil, Realest.

Mel, in his effort to get the last word in the ongoing brawl, went on to release a track on Monday, August 8, in which he took several digs at the Detroit native.

However, it certainly didn’t stick the landing with internet users, who made fun of the rapper for his subpar effort.

“I don’t think I can look at Melle Mel the same after that diss track,” wrote a user on Twitter, while another dubbed it “the worst piece of music released in 2023.”

What did Melle Mel Say About Eminem?

In an interview on The Art of Dialogue in March, the Pump Me Up rapper credited Eminem’s relevance to him being white. “Obviously, he’s a capable rapper,” he said. “If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!”

In his track Realest, The Eminem Show artist fired back, “Hip-Hop has been good to me, huh/ But when they say that I’m only top five ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?/ My skin color’s still working against me/ ‘Cause second, I should be, to none/ Bein’ white being why they put me at five/ That’s why they can’t put me at one.”