Prince William beats 14 prominent figures to top new poll in US

King Charles eldest son Prince William is more popular than any other royal in the US, beating out more than dozen other prominent figures to claim the top spot in new poll.



The poll, asking both Republicans and Democrats which public figures they liked, conducted by Gallup. It showed that Americans may have to look outside of its borders to find a public figure that the majority of the country can agree upon.

The Prince of Wales came out on top to serve in this US-unifying role, with 59 per cent of voters giving the UK's future king a favourable rating.



Kate Middleton's husband narrowly beat out Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, who got an approval rating of 57 percent. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a 5 percent favourable rating in comparison to 90 percent of unfavourable opinions.

Prince Harry and William’s father King Charles received an approval percentage of 46 per cent. However, he was still more popular than unpopular with voters, gaining 37 per cent of unfavourable opinions.

William received the majority of his support from middle-aged and older adults. Just 38 per cent of the 18 to 34 voters, viewed him favourably, showing opinion is more mixed with younger Americans.

The father-of-three is also viewed more positively by American women (69 per cent) than men (50 per cent). It could be due to fond memories of his mother Princess Diana, according to Gallup.