Andrew Tate’s getting Investigative Documentary from BBC Three

Andrew Tate is getting his own documentary.



A BBC Three investigative documentary on Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer who gained notoriety online before being accused of rape and people trafficking, is currently airing.

The documentary, whose working title is "Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?" promises to take audiences inside Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan's global network.

“For the first time, audiences will see the inner circle behind Andrew Tate, exposing those helping to craft him into a global figurehead, exploring the ideologies and end goal of Tate and his circle, and revealing how his global network has left potentially hundreds of victims in its wake,” a press release reads.

In December 2022, Andrew and Tristan were detained in Romania along with two other people on accusations of participating in organised crime and human trafficking. Romanian police claimed at the time that they had forced victims to produce paid por**graphy for social media.

They were formally accused of rape, conducting an organised crime organisation with the goal of sexually exploiting women, and human trafficking in June. The Tate brothers were recently released from home detention after vigorously disputing every accusation levelled against them.

The documentary is the creation of investigative journalist Matt Shea and director Jamie Tahsin.

“We have now been investigating Andrew Tate and his inner circle for four years and are almost ready to reveal what we’ve uncovered,” Shea said in a statement.

“In this documentary, we uncover Tate’s global network, which spans multiple continents, affects potentially hundreds of victims, and ultimately seek to discover who is really behind Andrew Tate.”

Previously, Shea and Tahsin worked together on "The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate," a Vice special report that aired on BBC Three earlier this year. In the 16-34 age range, it was one of the BBC's top-performing unscripted acquisitions over the previous 18 months.

Nasfim Haque, the head of content at BBC Three, and Joanna Carr, the news controller long form commissioning, are behind the commission for "Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?" Executive producing is Mike Radford.