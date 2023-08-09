Selena Gomez shares special moments from BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert

Selena Gomez has recently given a peek into her best friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.



The Calm Down hitmaker shared some priceless moments with her 10-year-old sister Gracie and some of her pals on Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The Only Murders in the Building actress first posted an adorable video with her younger sister, where she could be seen singing along to Swift’s Lover track as she embraced an emotional Gracie in the audience.

The singer also uploaded a photo of herself, wearing a black hoodie that had a collection of images of Swift specially to show her support to her BFF. Gomez also posed a peace sign in the photo.



Not only that, the singer and actress also shared her remarkable collection of “Eras Tour friendship bracelets” in another photo.

“Thank you to the fans that traded with me,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Gomez and Swift have been friends for more than a decade.