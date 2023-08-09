Riley Keough calls Graceland ‘place of great sadness’ after Priscilla Presley rift

Riley Keough got candid about her feelings for late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s estate after a settlement was reached with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, sat down for a detailed interview with Vanity Fair, in which she shared that Graceland that she once associated to happy memories changed into a reminder of grief.

“I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family’s buried there, so it’s a place of great sadness at this point in my life.”

Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie passed away this year in January, following a severe complication of bariatric surgery she had years ago.

Two weeks after her death, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging an amendment that was made in 2016 which left everything to her granddaughter.

The settlement of the legal dispute named Keough in-charge of the Elvis Presley estate and Priscilla was given a lumpsum amount of one million dollars and also paid Priscilla a $400,000 one-time sum for legal fees and costs. She has also recruited Priscilla an advisor for a monthly salary.

In retrospect, Keough talked about another place with fond memories comparing it to Graceland, was Michael Jackson’s place, Neverland. Lisa Marie was married to Jackson from 1994 to 1996.

“I had real love for Michael,” Keough told VF. “I think he really got a kick out of being able to make people happy, in the most epic way possible, which I think he and my grandfather had in common.”

When asked which home did Keough prefer between Graceland and Neverland, she said, “I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest. That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime.”