Octavia Spencer shares Sandra Bullock 'lost her soulmate' after Bryan Randall's death

Bryan Randall, the longtime companion of Sandra Bullock, passed away, and Octavia Spencer is in mourning.



Spencer, 53, wrote on Instagram that her "heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan" after Randall's family informed People magazine that the photographer passed away on Aug. 5 after a 3-year struggle with ALS.

"Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!" she wrote alongside a photo of Bullock, 59, and Randall, 57.

Spencer and Bullock first shared the screen in 1996's A Time to Kill, and they later acted together once more in 2005's Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.



In her homage, the Hidden Figures actress took the opportunity to offer thoughts and condolences to the families of both Bullock and Randall. She also included a special message for Randall, referring to "a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around."

"Especially Gabriel," she continued. "She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS."

Bullock received support from many of her fans as well. One social media user wrote, "Heartbreaking. Please let her know so many people have her and the family in our prayers." Another fan wrote, "I know the pain of losing a soul mate. Peace be with her and the family."



