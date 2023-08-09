Bella Hadid breaks silence on rumors she was in rehab for drug abuse

Bella Hadid is currently on a break from modeling

Despite detailing her harrowing battle with Lyme disease for the last 15 years, Bella Hadid still has some rumors to clear.

The 26-year-old model recently announced the completion of her Lyme disease treatment, affirming she is “finally healthy” after a long time of “invisible suffering.”

Taking to TikTok on Monday, Hadid shared a video of herself taking a walk with her dog Miss Beans over the tune of To Watch The World Spin Without You by Mon Rovia.

In the caption, the model clarified long-standing rumors about her being in rehab for substance abuse and noted she knew she looked sick to have her followers avoid pointing it out.

“Me n miss beans taking our mental health walk in between treatments,” she wrote. “(i know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!! And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs so can we all drop it now that ive filled you in love you”.

@babybella777 Me n miss beans taking our mental health walk in between treatments (i know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!! And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs so can we all drop it now that ive filled you in love you ♬ To Watch The World Spin Without You - Mon RovÎa

Last week, Bella took to Instagram to chronicle her battle with the tick-borne disease as she marveled at her growth journey and expressed gratitude to her loved ones for being there by her side.



"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she wrote.

"one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” the model added.