Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gal Gadot's funny Netflix video will leave you in stitches

Hollywood acting giant Arnold Schwarzenegger and charming actress Gal Gadot have left fans awestruck with their amazing chemistry in new Netflix clip.



Gadot is set to thill fans with her skills as world-class spy Rachel Stone in the new action movie 'Heart of Stone,' streaming Friday.



In a new promotional clip for 38-year-old Gadot's new movie Heart of Stone, the Terminator star can be seen tending to an espresso machine in a black Netflix apron.

In the scene, filmed before Hollywood actors went on strike July 13, Gadot is seen asking why Schwarzenegger, whom the company has dubbed the streamer's Chief Action Officer, is making coffee, he responds saying that he is making sure "everything at Netflix is injected with as much action as possible."

After the megastar' action-packed coffee explodes in a man's face in the background, the acting legend then compliments Gadot on Heart of Stone, which she says is "everything you want in a spy movie."

Gadot, according to the trailer and synopsis for the film, is playing as intelligence agent Rachel Stone, who sets off on a dangerous mission to prevent an enemy (Bhatt) from stealing an asset from her worldwide spy agency that is known only as the Heart.

