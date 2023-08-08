Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes plan to get married to shed 'negative image'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly decided to get married

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who were co-hosts at GMA3, have reportedly decided to take their relationship to the next level as the scandal-laden couple plan to get engaged.

An insider told Us Weekly that the couple is in "a good place" and want to make their relationship official in their latest move to shed their negative image surrounding their relationship.

"They’re in a good place. They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," the source said.

The insider added that the two television personalities "are very happy and laying low" months after going public.

"Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."

The pair first made headlines back in November 2022 when their scandalous romance was made public.

As per Page Six, the duo first began their relationship in March 2022 back when they were training for the New York City Half Marathon.

Back then, the two were in committed marriages with Robach married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, whom she tied the knot with 2010.

She raised two of her daughters, who she had with her first husband Tim McIntosh, with Shue.

Holmes, on the other hand, was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

The pair shared daughter Sabine.



Following news of their affair, Holmes and Robach called it quits in their respective marriages.

As a result of their affair, it led to serious consequences for their hosting careers as ABC, earlier in 2023, confirmed that they no longer had ties with the pair.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," as per the company's statement in January.