How Ariana Grande is supporting new boyfriend Ethan Slater as he deals with divorce

Ariana Grande is still getting close to new boyfriend Ethan Slater as he deals with his divorce with estranged wife Lilly Jay.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the relationship between Slater and Grande is “still progressing” after he filed for divorce last month.

Slater and Grande are co-stars in the upcoming movie, Wicked, which is currently being filmed in London. The Thank U, Next singer plays Glinda the Good Witch and Slater, 31, takes on the role of Boq, a Munchkin who becomes the Tin Man.

The insider stated Ethan is “trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps.”

The source further revealed that the Broadway star, who shares a son with his estranged wife, “wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances.

“He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”

Amid the divorce proceedings, the Into You musician is “trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out,” per the ET insider.

Moreover, Grande wishes her ex, Dalton Gomez, “the best” as the real estate broker “is slowly trying to move on.”

When the news of the romance broke, an insider had shared that the pair was not shy in front of their Wicked cast and crew. “Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful,” the insider said. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it.”