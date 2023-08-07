Kelly Clarkson makes lyrical changes to song ‘Piece by Piece’ written for ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson made another major change to her lyrics in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock during her Las Vegas show on Saturday, August 5.

Before starting the performance, Clarkson, 41, told the audience about the song, Piece by Piece, which she initially thought was “super hopeful.” She added that “sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go.”

The musician originally had written the song for her estranged husband, 46, whom she married in 2013 and split from in 2020, alluded to how he was different from her father, who had been absent in her life. The song was released in 2015.

Amid Clarkson’s divorce, money had been a big cause of the split between the two. An insider revealed to Us Weekly in January 2022, “[Brandon] will not get one penny from [Kelly] that isn’t ordered by the judge.”

All the changes Kelly Clarkson made in song, Piece by Piece

Original lyrics: “But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know”

Updated Lyrics: “But piece by piece, I collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, I filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know”

Apart from the changes of the ‘he’ to ‘I’, Clarkson also made more tweaks to the lyrics.

The chorus originally went: “He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me”

Clarkson now changed it to: “I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me.”

Furthermore, the singer changed the original concluding chorus.

Original: “Piece by piece, he restored my faith / That a man can be kind and a father could stay”

Updated: “Piece by piece, I restored my faith / That a heart can still beat, even when it breaks”

Clarkson made changes, noting she’ll never walk away or break her children’s hearts.

In the final verse, it previously said: “He’ll take care of things, he’ll love her.”



Clarkson now belts: “I’ll take care of things when you leave scars.”