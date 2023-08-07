'Koi Mil Gaya' director Rakesh Roshan admits being criticized for Hrithik Roshan's role: Watch

Hrithik Roshan played a mentally unstable boy in 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan, who is the director of superhit film Koi Mil Gaya, had admitted receiving criticism from people for Hrithik’s character.

As per Rakesh, most of them had a problem with the fact that he has taken Hrithik in the role of a mentally disabled child for the movie.

The Koi Mil Gaya director, while celebrating 20 years of the film with Pinkvilla revealed: “Most of them were saying that after introducing Hrithik in the way that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did, now you are making him play a mentally challenged character.”

“They didn’t have a problem with the concept of an alien; they had a problem that a film like that was being made with Hrithik.”

People were concerned that the Krrish actor was already an action hero whose three films had flopped consecutively, and now selecting him in the role of mentally disable person seemed to be a risky move.

The Karan Arjun director added: “I remember everyone saying that Hrithik is an action hero, his 3 films have flopped consecutively and now you want to make him a mentally challenged guy. It will be over, his life will be over, that’ll be the last nail in the coffin of his professional life.”

Rakesh was not scared of all the criticism; rather, he was hopeful that the film will turn out successful.

“I did not get scared because when I used to watch Hrithik during shooting, I felt that the film would surely work because of the way he was portraying that role. If I would have felt doubtful then, I would have shelved the film. But the very first day, the very first shot when Hrithik came, I got the inner feeling that we are making a very successful film.”

Rakesh Roshan has decided to re-release Hrithik Roshan’s iconic film Koi Mil Gaya in theatres all across India to celebrate its 20 years.

