Kris Jenner beams as she steps out to dinner at Portofino with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner looked every bit the star as she was pictured with Corey Gamble after celebrating Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's engagement on a yacht off Italy's Amalfi Coast.

The couple was spotted enjoying their company as Jenner looked quite happy while heading to a restaurant for a romantic dinner for two in the village of Portofino, on the Italian Riviera at Ristorante Puny.

Jenner, 67, looked a true diva in an all-black ensemble while making her way across the piazza with accents of gold and burgundy, and black sandals.

She completed her look with large gold hoops earrings and a small black purse with touches of red, white, and gold.

Jenner looked rested and relaxed as she chatted with her beau. Gamble, 42, was all about cool summer fashion decked out in a turquoise ensemble consisting of draw-string shorts and a matching button-down shirt.

Not long later, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could be seen flashing a big beaming smile while enjoying cocktails and tasty Italian cuisine.