Vin Diesel says Dwayne Johnson 'needed to come back' in 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson had a feud on the set of movie in 2021

Vin Diesel has finally addressed the presence of Dwayne Johnson, widely known as The Rock, in Fast X.

Diesel and Johnson have been the attraction of the popular Fast and Furious franchise. Their feud and chemistry in the film has always been admired by the fans of the franchise. But the latter stepped away from the franchise due to a tiff with the former. He is now all set to return for the final installment of the Fast series.

While talking about the Rock’s presence in the film, the 56-year-old actor, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies, shared that Hobbs returns was 'badly needed' in Fast X.

He told: "It was no easy task to brings Hobbs back because so much has been created in this universe. To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology."

The statement shows that Diesel is finally putting an end to their ongoing feud. The two developed some uneasiness on the sets of the movie in 2021 after which Johnson stepped down from the franchise.

Previously, The Rock also confirmed his return to the franchise for the final movie by dropping a video on Instagram, reports Pinkvilla.

Dwayne Johnson made an official statement confirming his comeback to the franchise. He said: "Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away."