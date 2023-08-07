Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted driving around Calabasas in Barbie pink Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently spotted going on a romantic date in a one-of-a-kind ride! The Hollywood couple were photographed in their native Calabasas Sunday, with Travis driving a classic Bronco.



They're preparing to welcome their first child together.

The pair were seen having a lot of fun driving away in their custom-made Barbie-inspired pink Bronco (estimated to be worth in between $250,000 and $350,000) on the summer day in the upscale Southern California suburb.

The happy couple is enjoying their new life as a married couple, as the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, donned a patterned maxi dress with pink, light blue, and black patterns on the summer day, also donning black sunglasses and brown sandals.

The celeb couple is preparing for the arrival of their first child together, as they have six children from previous relationships.

Barker is father to three children with his Shanna Moakler, 48: stepdaughter Atiana, 24, (who Moakler had with Oscar De La Hoya); son Landon, 19 and daughter Alabama, 17.

Kardashian is mother to three kids with ex Scott Disick, 40: son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, eight.

The celebrity couple revealed they were expecting their first child with one another earlier this summer during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles in June.



