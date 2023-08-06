Molly-Mae Hague takes daughter to Spain after visiting five countries

Molly-Mae Hague is making every day more special and memorable for her adorable baby Bambi.

The influencer 24, who has recently been proposed by her fiancé Tommy Fury in a fairytale reception gave fans a glimpse at her sixth holiday of the year on Friday after jetting off to Spain with baby Bambi.

The former Love Island star shared an adorable snap of herself and her daughter after checking into the lavish £1,000-a-night Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella.

She captioned her post: 'Booked a last min flight and hopped on a plane with my girl.'

Television personality Molly-Mae and Bambi, six months, will be treated to a 24-hour VIP service as they enjoy their luxury suite which overlooking the sea.

The reality star also shared a picture of her breakfast at the Fendi-managed resort, with the fashion label's logo burned onto her toast.

Last month, Molly-Mae revealed her daughter Bambi had already visited five countries prior to their current trip to Spain.