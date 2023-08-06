Molly-Mae Hague takes daughter to Spain after visiting five countries 

Molly-Mae Hague is making every day more special and memorable for her adorable baby Bambi.
The influencer 24, who has recently been proposed by her fiancé Tommy Fury in a fairytale reception gave fans a glimpse at her sixth holiday of the year on Friday after jetting off to Spain with baby Bambi.
The former Love Island star shared an adorable snap of herself and her daughter after checking into the lavish £1,000-a-night Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella.
She captioned her post: 'Booked a last min flight and hopped on a plane with my girl.'
Television personality Molly-Mae and Bambi, six months, will be treated to a 24-hour VIP service as they enjoy their luxury suite which overlooking the sea.
The reality star also shared a picture of her breakfast at the Fendi-managed resort, with the fashion label's logo burned onto her toast.
Last month, Molly-Mae revealed her daughter Bambi had already visited five countries prior to their current trip to Spain.
The future of ‘Barbie’ sequel starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hangs by a balance due to major reason
'Darlings' has been jointly produced by Alia Bhatt with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes had tied the knot in June 2022 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Addison Timlin filed for divorce from Jeremy Allen White after three years of marriage
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' with Ranbir Kapoor
Jamie Foxx seemed to have raised eyebrows his remarks and the internet quickly started blasting him for it