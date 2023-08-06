50 injured as Hazara Express derails near Nawabshah

Site of accident where train derailed. — Geo.tv via Afzal Nadeem Dogar

NAWABSHAH: At least eight bougies of the Hazara Express train Sunday derailed between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah while it was en route to Rawalpindi from Karachi, officials said.



The affected were shifted to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, with more injuries feared, as officials say that the reason behind the derailment is not yet known.

Railways Divisional Superintendent Mahmoodur Rahman said details are still being obtained.

Police said rescue efforts to recover passengers from the affected bogies are being carried out at the moment. Emergency, as per local administration, has been imposed in nearby hospitals following the accident.

"According to the initial information, 7 to 8 bogies have derailed and overturned," the DS confirmed.



Rahman added that a train to carry out relief activities is arriving at the site of the incident from the Loco Shed Rohri.

"Due to the accident, the traffic on the up track is suspended," he told Geo News.



More to follow...