‘Barbie 2’ in the works with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling?

The Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, became a hit in its opening week and now the question arises will there be a sequel to the Greta Gerwig-directed movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is ‘only days away from hitting the $1 billion dollar mark’ at the worldwide box office after crossing $900 million Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The movie did not just flourish on the box office but it also garnered a popularity much like a pop culture movement, given its clever marketing strategies.

Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures announced a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem a week before it hit theatres.

The outlet noted that the future of Barbie sequel hangs by a balance due to major reason. The writers and actors are currently on a strike, halting all major productions and promotions of any projects. Barbie movie comes under the umbrella of Warner Bros.’ which is also a big target of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

However, if the chance to make the sequel of the popular movie comes up, THR notes that the sequel may not see the return of Robbie and Gosling, or even the critically-acclaimed director, Greta Gerwig.

The director said in interview with the New York Times if she is thinking about the second movie.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she told the outlet. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Moreover, Robbie is not obligated to reprise her titular role but could return as a producer is she chooses. Gosling, on the other hand, has no deal for a sequel.