Khloé Kardashian shares with Tristan Thompson At Son's 1st Birthday Party

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to have sorted out their terms for the sake of their son.



At their son's extravagant birthday celebration, Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson recently posed for pictures together.

The co-founder of Good American posted a number of images from the space-themed party on Instagram on Thursday. In one picture, she was pictured celebrating Tatum's first birthday on July 28 with Thompson, sister Kourtney Kardashian, and brother-in-law Travis Barker.

In honor of Tatum's birthday last week, Thompson, who is also the father of a 6-year-old boy named Prince from a prior relationship with Jordan Craig, posted pictures on his personal Instagram account.

“Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me,” Thompson wrote on the platform. “You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift.”



He later added: “The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself.”

Due to the basketball player's numerous cheating scandals, Khloé Kardashian and Thompson, who also have a 5-year-old daughter named True, have gained media attention throughout the years.



After Thompson admitted to fathering a kid with model Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Kardashian and while they were expecting their baby via surrogacy, their on-and-off relationship appeared to come to an end.

A son named Theo, the athlete's child with Nichols, was born in December 2021.

While insisting she would not offer her former any "chances" to get back together, Kardashian clarified in a July episode of "The Kardashians" that she was not harboring any resentment toward Thompson.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristan, doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done,” she said on the Hulu reality show.

“But I forgive Tristan for me. ’Cause I gotta let that shit go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding on to this bullshit.”