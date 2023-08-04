Vanessa Bryant honours Gianna, Kobe Bryant at Taylor Swift's concert

Vanessa Bryant kept her late husband and daughter Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant close to her while enjoying a Taylor Swift concert

Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband Kobe Bryant while attending Taylor Swift’s SoFi Stadium concert with a sentimental tribute.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old shared a touching photo of a jacket which she wore to the singer’s concert.

The jean jacket was notably emblazoned with a photo of Kobe and the Wildest Dreams hitmaker which was taken in 2015 back when Swift performed at the Staples Centre.

In another photo she shared a stack of bracelets that her daughter Natalia Bryant gave her in remembrance of the last NBA star and her daughter Gianna Bryant.

"My @taylorswift stack. Thanks for my bracelets @nataliabryant,” Vanessa captioned the photo.

She also shared a touching video of Natalia and Gianna singing Swift’s You Belong with Me back in 2018.

"My babies are my world," she wrote, along with the 'swifties' hashtag.

For the unversed, Kobe and Giana had tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020, which also killed seven more.

News of their deaths gripped beyond the sports fraternity as Swift too was shocked over the discovery of the tragedy.

Following the incident she took to Twitter to express her shock and offered condolences.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy," Swift tweeted at the time.

"I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight."