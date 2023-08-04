Celine Dion’s sister shares rare update about singer’s health condition

As Celine Dion combats with stiff person syndrome, the singer’s sister Claudette has provided yet another devastating update about her health.



In the midst of her crippling battle with the uncommon neurological condition, the 55-year-old diva has been hiding out in her $1.2 million Las Vegas estate with her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

According to Celine's sister, Linda, who has moved in to assist care for her, the All By Myself singer is having trouble finding any meds that work for her but is sticking with her recuperation.

Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.”

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

Claudette continued by saying that Celine is making great efforts to keep up her physical fitness and return to performing in the future.

Discussing her rehabilitation, she said: "We trust her. It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.

Celine is the youngest of 14 siblings, including twins Paul and Pauline, Denise, Clément, Claudette, Liette, Michel, Louise, Jacques, Daniel, Ghislaine, and Linda.

Indications of stiff person syndrome comprise muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, which is frequently caused by noise, contact, and mental distress. Celine's disease is characterised by muscle spasms, and frequent falls might be an issue due to a lack of coordination.