Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton while celebrating happy married life

Gwen Stefani embraces her husband Blake Shelton in a TikTok video and celebrates her life with her noting "it just works."



The Cool singer uploaded a TikTok video over the weekend that emphasised their blissful union.

"When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works," Stefani, 53, noted in the caption of the video with Shelton, 47.

A collection of adorable footage that highlights the contrast in their lifestyles is included in the film. The new Stefani song True Babe is also featured in the video.

"We're from two different worlds / But you can still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl," she sings.

While Sangria singer comes from rural Oklahoma, Stefani was born and raised in California. Whilst mentoring The Voice finalists in 2014, the pop sensation and the country singer became friends.

In 2021, on July 04, the couple exchanged vows at the country singer's Tishomingo estate. Last month, they commemorated their second wedding anniversary.

Stefani also publicly lauded her husband when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May. She told the audience that he was her "dream come true."

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she said.

"Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you've had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music. He's magnetic, the most generous person you'll ever know, and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes."

As Stefani enveloped her speech, Shelton proudly said "That's my wife."