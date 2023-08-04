Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori looks sad and devastated during latest outing in Italy

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori looked exhausted as she stepped out barefoot in Italy on Tuesday amid reports of warning from Kim Kardashian.



Censori's sad and tense appearance left fans baffled as the 28-year-old architect was seen rubbing her eyes with a forlorn expression on her face as she met up with the Stronger rapper in Florence.

In the photos, shared by a media outlet, Kanye's new girl can be seen walking toward a vehicle in a pair of black leggings and a thin silver scarf around her neck, along with the black string bikini top.

Censori styled her new brunette hair in a short pixie cut and carried a black handbag, along with a stack of books.

West, 46, also made a solo outing in the town. He made a pit stop in a Balenciaga store with one of his friends before ducking into a gelato shop with a white towel over his head. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband kept a low profile in a white tee, white linen pants and black sneakers, while scarfing down a double scoop ice cream cone.

Kanye West eventually returned to his hotel where he regrouped with Censori and headed to a farmhouse in the Galluzzo area of Florence together.

There was no sign of West’s children, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian, but the couple were joined by several members of his team.