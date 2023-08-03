Meghan Markle ‘supportive’ of Prince Harry despite her feelings for Royals

Meghan Markle may not be chummy with her Royal in-laws but she seems to turning the other cheek over the royal drama for her husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal roles back in 2020 after their unsettling experiences of living with the Royal Family since their nuptials in 2018. Despite the speculation about their possible divorces, sources believe that Meghan has moved on from the royal rift.

An insider told People Magazine, that the former Suits actress has taken a “much softer approach about Harry’s family” after she claimed that the Royals made her feel unwelcome and unsupported during her early days.

The source added that while Meghan “used to be negative about it” she has now “kind of moved on.” However, she was “always supportive” of her husband.

Every since they left the UK, Harry and Meghan have been building a life in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The source told the outlet shared that Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito” after she and Harry “moved continents.”

Prince Harry is currently estranged from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, especially after he detailed his strained ties in his explosive memoir, Spare. The insider claimed that the Harry’s situation with father and brother is “still very difficult for him.”

There were also reports that Harry is seeking to call for a truce with his brother as he made a call to him. Insiders told In Touch Weekly that “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

However, Meghan was “horrified” by the call and has no intention of moving back to the UK.