Emma Kenny gives birth, welcomes child with husband Pete Skywalker

Emma Kenny is sharing happy news.
This Morning psychologist has given birth to her third child, a daughter named Etta-Blue, following a secret pregnancy.
The TV regular took to Instagram on Monday and surprised fans by sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed cradling her newborn alongside her husband Pete Skywalker.
Emma, 50, kept her pregnancy under wraps, saying she had suffered a series of miscarriages in recent years as she struggled to conceive.
The star, who shares sons Tyde, 16, and Evan, 14, with her ex-husband, shared a heartfelt post, saying Etta-Blue has 'healed her' after trying so long for another baby.
She wrote: 'I've waited 10 years to finally hold you in my arms. With every miscarriage I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had.
Emma also shared an adorable photo of Etta-Blue to her Twitter and wrote: 'The indescribable joy washing over me as I stare at you in wonder…..how grateful I am you chose me. Etta-Blue thank you xx'.
Emma was inundated with well wishes from her friends and followers including S Club's Jo O'Meara who wrote: 'How beautiful! Congratulations Emma ️'.
Another fan wrote: 'Wow this has made me so happy congratulations xxx Amazing so happy for you all xxxxxx big love'.
Emma is a psychologist who has appeared on This Morning regularly over the years giving out advice and help to viewers.
