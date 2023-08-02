Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya' to release again in Indian cinemas on completion of 20 years

'Koi Mil Gaya' is directed by Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya will be re-releasing in theatres all across India on August 4 to its celebrate 20th year.

Director Rakesh Roshan has decided to release Koi Mil Gaya in 30 cities in India in collaboration with PVR.

Rakesh shared his excitement over the re-release of the popular film while talking to Pinkvilla and also revealed the aim behind the re-release of his son's film in cinemas.

“The team at PVR Inox reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya. I was very happy to know of their plans and we have jointly decided to re-release the film on August 4th across 30 cities in India."

"The idea is to relive the nostalgia of the film and re-release it in PVR Inox cinemas. We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago."

The Krrish director further stated: “We set out to make Koi Mil Gaya as a children's film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertain their families."

"It was a risk I was taking as a filmmaker introducing a sci-fi film with an alien, but the audience response was my biggest reward. It was satisfying and strengthened my belief as a filmmaker to keep making films on different genres, storylines and keep experimenting."

Koi Mil Gaya was a sci-fi film starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Rajat Bedi and others. The plot line of the movie revolves around a mentally disabled boy named Rohit, who becomes friends with an alien.