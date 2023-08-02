Holly Willoughby shares recipe for a successful marriage

Holly Willoughby has revealed the recipe for a successful marriage as she is preparing to mark her 16th wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Baldwin.

The This Morning host, 42, tied the knot with her husband at Amberley Castle in Sussex on August 4, 2007, and they have since welcomed three children together.

Now, Holly has given an insight into her marriage to TV producer Dan, 48, and nostalgically looked back on their wedding day ahead of their 16th anniversary.

She revealed the secret to their relationship success, telling how the key to their happiness is making sure they always 'carve out real time' for each other.

In a weekly message for her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, Holly said: 'August happens to be the month I got married, so it's always a nostalgic time for Dan and I.

'It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways. I often think about us and the glue that binds us together. Every relationship is so unique and different; what works for one couple may not for another."

Holly previously gave an insight into her 'fairytale' wedding day as she reflected on the occasion while marking her and Dan's 15th-anniversary last year.