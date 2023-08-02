Sydney Sweeney shares emotional tribute to Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud, who passed away at the age of 25 on Monday, left Euphoria's entire cast and crew mourning him after his sudden death.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, shared an heartfelt tribute to the emerging star as she posted several photos of Cloud with the touching caption.

Taking to Instagram, Sweeney shared multiple pictures of their time together in the set of 'Euphoria' with an emotional note: "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words."

She added: "You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Cloud was best known around the world for his role Fezco O'Neill in Euphoria. Soon after the sad announcement of his passing, members of the cast and crew of the HBO television series have expressed their condolences on social media, remembering their good friend while being shocked by the unfortunate news.



He was younger than many of his co-stars from the show, and his sudden death is resonating all over the world as audiences mourn the actor and remember his emotional performance on the screen.

