Stephen Amell takes a 'U-turn,' clarifies vexing SAG-AFTRA comments

In the boiling atmosphere of Hollywood strikes, Stephen Amell's comments came as an arrow from the inner ranks. Soon after the ruckus, the actor comes out clean with a lengthy clarification.
Turning to Instagram, the CW actor said, "To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted.”
This comes after a chat on the panel of the GalaxyCon in North Carolina, the Arrow star said, “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them," adding, "I do not support striking. I don't."
Explaining his controversial statement, especially the striking as a tactic, he wrote, "My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."
He added, "I'm an actor, and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job, and I am grateful for all that they do.
Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."
Concluding his long clarification, the 42-year-old fully threw his weight behind the SAG-AFTRA strike.
"However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union," adding, "When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."
Prior to Amell’s latest statement, his Arrowverse actor Kirk Acevedo, slammed him on Twitter, "This *** guy."
Another Arrowverse actor Matt Letscher also called out him for his supposedly divisive comments.
“Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now," he tweeted on Monday. "Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…."
Prince Andrew will not give up on his royal home despite pressures
It was part of Gwyneth Paltrow's paid partnership with Airbnb
Pop superstar Taylor Swift gave bonuses totaling over $55 million to everyone working on "Eras Tour"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have "very different ambitions"
Angus Cloud dead at 25: Sydney Sweeney shares pictures of their time together in the set of 'Euphoria' with an...
Angus Cloud and Zendaya have become close friends on 'Euphoria'