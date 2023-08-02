Stephen Amell takes a 'U-turn,' clarifies vexing SAG-AFTRA comments

Stephen Amell received a lot of heat from his contemporaries after his SAG-AFTRA remarks

In the boiling atmosphere of Hollywood strikes, Stephen Amell's comments came as an arrow from the inner ranks. Soon after the ruckus, the actor comes out clean with a lengthy clarification.

Turning to Instagram, the CW actor said, "To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted.”



This comes after a chat on the panel of the GalaxyCon in North Carolina, the Arrow star said, “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them," adding, "I do not support striking. I don't."

Explaining his controversial statement, especially the striking as a tactic, he wrote, "My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

He added, "I'm an actor, and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job, and I am grateful for all that they do.

Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

Concluding his long clarification, the 42-year-old fully threw his weight behind the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union," adding, "When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."

Prior to Amell’s latest statement, his Arrowverse actor Kirk Acevedo, slammed him on Twitter, "This *** guy."



Another Arrowverse actor Matt Letscher also called out him for his supposedly divisive comments.

“Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now," he tweeted on Monday. "Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…."



