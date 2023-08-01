Beyoncé and Madonna fans happy to see ‘music legends’ supporting each other

Beyoncé fans have recently expressed their elation after Madonna attended their favourite singer’s concert on July 31.



In the photos surfaced on social media, the Material Girl hit-maker could be seen enjoying Beyoncé latest performance on Bey’s Renaissance World Tour at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In the image, the Popular crooner was looking robust with her loose blonde hair as she was sitting on VIP section.

Beyoncé gave Madonna a heartfelt shoutout during the concert.

“Big shoutout to the queen,” said Beyoncé declared, as she came down the stage in a glittering pink ensemble.

She added, “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

After the clip and images went viral online, Beyoncé and Madonna fans took to Twitter and penned their remarks.

One wrote, “Beyoncé just has all the legends coming out to her shows!’

“GOAT recognises GOAT,” another tweeted.

A third fan added, “Beyoncé continuing to give Madonna her flowers make me so happy to see.”

“Happy to see one Legend support another,’ remarked someone else.