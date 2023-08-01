Prince Andrew humiliated, Meghan and Harry praised on royal family website

Prince Andrew's profile on the official website of the British royal family is serving as a reminder to the Duke of York that he has fallen from grace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been praised on their respective pages of the website.

Queen Elizabeth's second song and King's brother continues to appear alongside senior members of the royal family on important occasions despite being punished by his late mother.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to join the royal family which heads to their Scottish haven in Balmoral Castle but the Duke of York and his partner Sarah Ferguson are expected to reach Scotland before the king arrives.

Surprisingly, the royal family continues to shame Prince Andrew on its official website where even Prine Harry and Meghan Markle have been praised for their work.

Here's what is written about the Duke of York on the official website of the royal family:

On 13 January 2022, Buckingham Palace made a statement regarding The Duke of York. With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen, and The Duke will continue to not carry out public duties.

This followed a previous statement in November 2019, where The Duke of York stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future. Prior to stepping back from public life, The Duke of York undertook a wide range of public work, with a strong economic and business focus."