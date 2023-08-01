'The Mandalorian' season 4 faces uncertainty amidst strikes

According to reports from MakingStarWars, there are rumors suggesting that The Mandalorian's fourth season might be adapted into a feature-length film instead of the usual Disney+ series format.

Allegedly, concerns have arisen at Lucasfilm and Disney due to the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

These strikes could potentially delay the completion of two more seasons that were originally planned to lead up to The Mandalorian's intended film.

In response to these possible delays, discussions are said to be ongoing about the feasibility of transforming Season 4 into a standalone movie. This film would follow a previously announced feature centered on Rey establishing a new Jedi Order.

The Mandalorian's executive producer, Jon Favreau, has confirmed that the story for Season 4 has already been written. However, the strikes may result in production delays, leaving the release date for Season 4 uncertain.

Furthermore, Lucasfilm has previously disclosed that Dave Filoni is working on a film that would connect various Disney+ Star Wars series. Speculations indicate that this film could draw inspiration from Timothy Zahn's well-known Star Wars novel, Heir to the Empire, focusing on Grand Admiral Thrawn's ascendancy to power following the demise of Darth Sidious and Darth Vader.

As neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have officially responded to these rumors, it is advisable to approach them with caution. For now, specific details about the potential film and its connection to the broader Star Wars universe remain largely undisclosed.