Organisation founded by Harry ignores the Duke?

Prince Harry was not mentioned when Travalyst announced a new board of directors through a press release.



The organization said it has entered an 'incredibly exciting' era with a new board of directors.



Founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in 2019, Travalyst is a not-for-profit sustainable travel organisation that has convened a coalition of nine of the world’s leading travel and technology companies

It was launched when Harry was still a working royal with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry spent three years as the public face of the initiative to encourage the tourism industry to become more sustainable - despite a furore over his use of private jets.

The news statement by the organisation has raised questions on Harry's future role in Travalyst.

"What purpose will Harry serve if he is no longer being asked to be part of Travalyst's marking and promotion strategy,? asked a commentator.

Prince Harry has also been criticized for opting to "travel via private jet" and practicing the opposite of what he preaches.