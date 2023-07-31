Lady Gaga brings magic back to Las Vegas with soulful Jazz & Piano performances

Grammy-winning artist Lady Gaga has excitedly announced the return of her much-awaited Jazz and Piano performances in Las Vegas.



Lady Gaga shared the news with her fans and confirmed her return to the Las Vegas venue via an Instagram post. The announcement revealed a lineup of twelve shows scheduled from August 31, 2023, to October 5, 2023.

Her shows are known for their intimate atmosphere and soulful renditions of jazz melodies. Lady Gaga promises an unforgettable experience with a unique blend of jazz classics and contemporary hits.

Lady Gaga also showcases her skills on the piano in addition to her vocal talent. The Little Monster pre-sale, starting tomorrow, has been announced on vegas.ladygaga.com, for the loyal fans who want to secure early spots for a highly anticipated show.



Lady Gaga announced that general public ticket sales will begin on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans have expressed their excitement over the return of their favourite show to Las Vegas. One fan wrote in the comments section, "Okay now I need a way to get to Vegas."

Another wrote, "Whenever she ventures into Jazz, we already know it's going to be a show."

Debbie Gibson also expressed his excitement by writing, "Ahhh I must finally go."