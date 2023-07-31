Sushmita Sen unveils change she felt in life post heart attack

Sushimta Sen has wrapped up shoot for her upcoming OTT series 'Aarya 3'

Sushmita Sen has shared the change she has felt after experiencing a heart attack.

Sen had to undergo an angioplasty in March after suffering a heart attack. Doctors placed a stent in her heart. The actress took rest for some days and then returned to work soon after treatment.

Former Miss Universe had an exclusive chat with News 18 where she revealed that the heart attack changed her life and made her look at life from a new perspective. It taught her to value life more and had made her more responsible.

Sen stated: “It was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side.” She further told News 18, “It doesn’t make me fearful now, instead I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful.”

The Mein Hoon Na actress shared the news of her heart attack on her social media handle, leaving all her friends and fans worried. But the actress has recovered well and has continued her fitness regime as well.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has finally wrapped up the shoot for her OTT series Aarya 3.

