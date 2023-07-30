Meghan Markle’s stretching ‘budgets faster than the waist of an Ozempic-fuelled star’

Meghan Markle’s stretching ‘budgets faster than the waist of an Ozempic-fuelled Idol star’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been issued a dire warning about the ‘contracting waist-lines’ of Netflix’s budget because they will ‘end’ the freedom the couple holds.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the incoming financial changes.

In it, she wrote, “Maybe if the streaming industry were in a better place financially, Harry and Meghan would be enjoying greater latitude and space to come up with workable ideas, except the reality is that budgets are contracting faster than the waist of an Ozempic-fuelled Idol star.”

“In hindsight, September 2020 was the Sussexes’ career high water mark (so far anyway) and the production and audio arms of Archewell have sprung some very serious leaks," in the eyes of Ms Elser.

Before concluding she also went on to say, “Maybe the duke and duchess are cleverly duct-taping over the holes in their enterprise and things might turn around. Maybe.”